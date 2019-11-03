Green Bay Packers take on Los Angeles Chargers

The Green and Gold are playing in front of a friendly crowd in the city of angels, but penalties have continually set the offense back.

The Packers have WR Davante Adams back in the arsenal after a toe injury, but he's made little impact.

The Packers racked up only 50 yards of offense in the first half. That's the second-lowest first-half total in the career of quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

First Quarter

The Chargers start with the ball. The Packers use a time out early for having 10 men on the field.

The Chargers start with a 15-play drive down to the red zone, but the Packers defense picks up back-to-back sacks of Philip Rivers and holds the Chargers to a field goal. Chargers - 3 Packers - 0

Za'Darius Smith picks up one of those sacks.

"Za'Darius Smith has now had a sack in six of the Packers' nine games this season, and he now has 8.5 sacks this season," says ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

Packers WR Davante Adams starts at wide receiver.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is sacked to end the Packers' first drive of the game. JK Scott punts.

Chargers take it down the field again, but Packers LB Preston Smith sacks Philip Rivers for a nine-yard loss.

Chargers pick up another field goal. Chargers - 6 Packers - 0.

The first quarter ends. Chargers have 121 yards. Packers have 2 yards.

Second Quarter

Packers start the second quarter 3rd-and-1 and a false start penalty makes that 3rd-and-6. Aaron Rodgers connects with Davante Adams for 1st down.

The Packers Offensive line picks up their 3rd false start penalty of the game. On the next play, Aaron Rodgers is sacked. JK Scott punts.

Despite the Packers-friendly crowd, Green Bay has three false starts and they have allowed two sacks of Rodgers.

Chargers have 136 yards. Packers have 13 yards.

On the next drive, the Packers defense forces the first punt of the game for the Chargers.

Penalties continue to plague the Packers. Rodgers is penalized for delay of game.

Packers are about to go three-and-out and punt when a 15-yard personal foul penalty against the Chargers gives the Packers a 1st down.

The Packers move into Chargers territory for the first time this game, but they are unable to get into scoring territory. Drive stalls at 45. Packers punt.

"The Packers currently have 50 yards of total offense in the first half. If they don't get the ball back in the final 4:21, it would be their lowest yardage before halftime in a game since 2013," says ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

The Chargers are able to pick up another field goal as the half ends. Chargers - 9 Packers -0.

Third Quarter

The Packers start the second half with the ball, but again fail to put anything together offensively. JK Scott punts. The Packers are 1-for-6 on 3rd down.

The Chargers hit their fourth field goal of the game to go up 12-0.

The Chargers have 352 yards. The Packers have 52 yards.

The Packers start the drive with another penalty. Rodgers connects with Adams and then Jimmy Graham for a 1st down.

Aaron Rodgers is sacked for the third time to set up a 3rd and 16. Rodgers can't convert.

JK Scott's punt is blocked and the Chargers take over deep in Packers territory.

The Chargers score a touchdown and go up 19-0.

The Chargers lead the Packers 329-60 in yards.

The Packers make it to the Chargers' 40 for the first time in the game.

Mason Crosby hits a 54-yard field goal to put the Packers on the board for the first time in the game. Chargers - 19 Packers - 3.

The Chargers end the quarter deep in Green Bay territory.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adams has missed four consecutive games with a toe injury. His return was listed as questionable until the official inactives list came out Sunday afternoon.

Rookie tight end Jace Sternberger is off Injured Reserve and active to play Sunday.

Here's the list of players who will not be active for the Packers:

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 37 CB Josh Jackson

* 47 LB Tim Williams

* 61 G Cole Madison

* 67 G/T Adam Pankey

* 85 TE Robert Tonyan

Kickoff against the Chargers is at 3:25 p.m. (CST). The Packers are trying to beat Philip Rivers for the fourth time. Rivers is 0-3 against the Packers in his career.

The Packers hold a 10-1 all time lead against the Chargers.

The Packers are 7-1 this season. The Chargers are 3-5.

INITIAL REPORT

The Packers will go for a clean sweep of the AFC West on Sunday.

Sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that Davante Adams will likely return to the field for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rapoport said the team is expected to put him through a workout before the game to test his injured toe, but the Packers are planning for Adams to play for the first time in more than a month.

Adams and tight end Robert Tonyan are officially listed as questionable.

With that said, the Packers begin their second half of their season in the shadow Hollywood. If the Chargers follow a familiar script, fans will be on the edge of their seat until the end. The Chargers have played the most games in the NFL decided by one score.

The Packers have played the second most one-score games. The difference is in the outcome. The Chargers have lost most of their close games and the opposite can be said for the Packers.

“The majority of the games in this league, a lot of them come down to the last drive of the game, that's just the reality and shows the competitive balance that exists in this league, but I do think there is something to being able to battle for four quarters and find a way to pull it out,” said Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur.

Players like cornerback Tramon Williams said the team expects to play a lot of tough teams down the line and that the close games are the games to show the Packers can come out on top.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari said,“at the end of the day, a win is a win. If you want to call it by splitting hairs, sure; if you want to call it a blowout, don't matter. At the end of the day in that ‘W’ column as long as it shows in the Packers favor, that's the most important thing."

One more bit of news, the Packers filled their roster by activating rookie tight end Jace Sternberger. He had been on injured reserve since the start of the season.

One more bit of news, the Packers filled their roster by activating rookie tight end Jace Sternberger. He had been on injured reserve since the start of the season.