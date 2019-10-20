Green Bay Packers defeat Oakland Raiders 42-24

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders Sunday at Lambeau Field 42-24.

1ST QUARTER:

-Rodgers to Aaron Jones for a 21-yard back shoulder touchdown. Great adjustment by Jones. Packers up 7-3.

2ND QUARTER:

-Jamaal Williams with a three yard reception to the right from Aaron Rodgers. Packers take the lead 14-10.

-Jake Kumerow down the sideline with a 37-yard TD diving reception. Green Bay adds to their lead to make it 21-10.

3RD QUARTER:

-Aaron Rodgers with the 3-yard touchdown run. 28-17.

-Jimmy Graham with the 3-yard touchdown reception. Score is now 35-17.

4TH QUARTER:

-Biggest defensive play of the game for the Packers comes with a goal line stance on 4th down.

-4th quarter has been all about big redzone stops as Kevin King picks it off in the endzone.

-----

The Packers (5-1) take on the Raiders (3-2). This is to finish off a run of five home games in the first seven weeks.

Green Bay faces 3 straight AFC West teams which is not a bad thing since they are 14-3 against the conference since 2002.

They have beat the Raiders seven straight times with four of those being by 28 or more.

BROADCAST:

-TV: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be handling the calls for CBS with Tracy Wolfson on sideline duty.

-As always on WTMJ, you'll hear the voices of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren with former Packers fullback John Kuhn handling sideline action.

