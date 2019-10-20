Green Bay Packers defeat Oakland Raiders 42-24

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Green Bay Packers defeated the Oakland Raiders Sunday at Lambeau Field 42-24.
1ST QUARTER:
-Rodgers to Aaron Jones for a 21-yard back shoulder touchdown. Great adjustment by Jones. Packers up 7-3.
2ND QUARTER:
-Jamaal Williams with a three yard reception to the right from Aaron Rodgers. Packers take the lead 14-10.
-Jake Kumerow down the sideline with a 37-yard TD diving reception. Green Bay adds to their lead to make it 21-10.
3RD QUARTER:
-Aaron Rodgers with the 3-yard touchdown run. 28-17.
-Jimmy Graham with the 3-yard touchdown reception. Score is now 35-17.
4TH QUARTER:
-Biggest defensive play of the game for the Packers comes with a goal line stance on 4th down.
-4th quarter has been all about big redzone stops as Kevin King picks it off in the endzone.
The Packers (5-1) take on the Raiders (3-2). This is to finish off a run of five home games in the first seven weeks.
Green Bay faces 3 straight AFC West teams which is not a bad thing since they are 14-3 against the conference since 2002.
They have beat the Raiders seven straight times with four of those being by 28 or more.
BROADCAST:
-TV: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be handling the calls for CBS with Tracy Wolfson on sideline duty.
-As always on WTMJ, you'll hear the voices of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren with former Packers fullback John Kuhn handling sideline action.