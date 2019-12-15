Green Bay Packers win 21-13 over Chicago Bears

The oldest rivalry in the NFL took center stage at frigid Lambeau Field Sunday when the Green Bay Packers hosted the Chicago Bears. The Packers won 21-13.

It's a milestone 200th game between these two storied franchises. The Packers hold the all time advantage at 98-95-6.

The Packers have won nine of the last 11 games against the Bears at Lambeau Field.

The temperature is 11 degrees with a 0 wind chill.

4TH QUARTER

The Bears are called out of bounds in a catch near the end zone, but they don't challenge the call. After a 75-yard drive, the Bears settle for a field goal. Packers - 21 Bears - 6.

The Packers go three-and-out and punt.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky connects with Anthony Miller for a touchdown. Packers - 21 Bears - 13.

Aaron Rodgers fumbles and the Bears pick it up at the Packers' 21. The play is under review and fumble is overturned. Rodgers was down before the ball came loose. Packers punt.

Big play for the Packers defense. Dean Lowry picks off Mitch Trubisky. Packers take over.

Aaron Rodgers is sacked for the first time in the game. The Bears defense holds the Packers defense to a quick three-and-out. Packers punt with just over four minutes to go.

The Bears started out at their 5 but have moved it down to their 49. They're down by 8 at the 2-minute warning. The Packers defense holds on strong and stops the Bears with about 1:40 left.

3RD QUARTER

The Packers start off the half with the ball. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers hits Davante Adams for a 34-yard completion.

Packers RB Aaron Jones dodges tackles for a 21-yard touchdown run. Packers - 14 Bears - 3. It's Jones' 16th touchdown--second in the league.

The Packers defense again stuffs the Bears, who go for it on 4th down and fail. Packers take over on downs.

Aaron Rodgers connects with WR Jake Kumerow for a 49-yard play. The Bears challenge, claiming Kumerow stepped out of bounds before the play. The play stands.

Aaron Jones runs it in for his second touchdown of the game and 17th of the season. Packers 21- Bears -3. Jones has tied Panthers' Christian McCaffrey for best in the league.

The Packers had 129 yards in the first half. They have 139 yards so far in the third quarter.

The Packers defense holds the Bears to a quick three-and-out. Bears punt.

The Packers are unable to score on their next drive and punt.

2ND QUARTER

The Packers put a drive together but it's not enough. TE Robert Tonyan gets and earful from Aaron Rodgers after failing to make a catch on third down.

"Aaron Rodgers not happy with Robert Tonyan after the two failed to connected on a third-and-4. Rodgers could've run it but instead went for Tonyan, who must not have done what Rodgers thought he was going to do," tweeted ESPN reporter and Cover 2 analyst Rob Demovsky.

NFL leading tackler Blake Martinez is hurt, but walks off the field on his own. Oren Burks is in for Martinez.

The Bears gos for it on 4th and 7. QB Mitch Trubisky connects with Anthony Miller, but the catch is out of bounds. Packers take over with good field position.

The Packers again go for it on 4th down but turn it over.

The Bears drive it into the Red Zone. Packers LB Rashan Gary sacks Mitch Trubisky.

Tramon Williams has been cleared to return.

Blake Martinez returns to the game.

The Packers defense holds the Bears to a field goal. Packers - 7 Bears -3.

Tyler Ervin gets a 45-yard return--the longest for the Packers this season.

Aaron Rodgers is called for intentional grounding and the penalty knocks them out of field goal range. The Bears take over with 4 seconds left in the half. The Hail Mary attempt is intercepted.

1ST QUARTER

The Packers win the toss and defer. The Bears start the game on offense. The defense, led by Kenny Clark and Blake Martinez, forces the Bears to punt.

The Packers WRs make a few drops and the Packers are unable to score on the first drive. Packers punt.

Packer T Kenny Clark continues his dominance with a sack of Bears QB Mitch Trubisky. Bears punt.

Packers punt returner Tyler Ervin is being treated for a hand injury and his return is questionable. Tramon Williams returns the punt and takes a vicious hit. Williams is now being treated on the sidelines.

The Packers try to draw the Bears off on 4th and 4. They end up going for it. Aaron Rodgers connects with Davante Adams for a 29-yard touchdown. Packers - 7 Bears - 0.

The Packers defense holds the Bears to another quick three-and-out. Bears punt.

Tyler Ervin is back and returning punts.

INACTIVES

PACKERS

* 11 WR Ryan Grant

* 22 RB Dexter Williams

* 28 CB Tony Brown

* 29 CB Ka'dar Hollman

* 68 T Jared Veldheer

* 73 T Yosh Nijman

* 93 LB B.J. Goodson

BEARS

* 18 WR Taylor Gabriel

* 43 TE Eric Saubert

* 59 LB Danny Trevathan

* 60 OL Corey Levin

* 70 OL Bobby Massie

* 76 DT Abdullah Anderson

* 95 DE Roy Robertson-Harris

