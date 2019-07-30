Green Bay Police rescue dogs from 100-degree vehicles

Green Bay Police are pleading with dog owners to use common sense after rescuing dogs from hot vehicles on two separate occasions in July.

On July 4, officers were called to the Home Depot store on S. Taylor St for a report of a dog in a vehicle. A small terrier was in a truck with the engine off and the windows cracked. At the time of the call, it was 77 degrees. The "feels like" temperature was 85 degrees. Police determined that the temperature in the vehicle was over 100 degrees. Officers broke the window and rescued the dog.

Police gave the dog's owner a municipal citation for mistreating an animal. That ticket costs $376.

On July 26, police were called to the Lambeau Field parking lot for a report of a dog in a vehicle. A medium-sized hunting dog was inside with the engine off. Windows were cracked about three inches.

The temperature outside was 76 degrees with 68 percent humidity, police say. Those conditions combine to make the vehicle feel like it is 118 degrees inside.

An officer was able to unlock the vehicle and rescue the dog. It was taken to the Humane Society until the owner picked it up. The owner was given a ticket for mistreating an animal.

Action 2 News reported earlier this month on police responding to dog-in-vehicle complaints during hot days. Officers received 32 dog-in-vehicle calls in a two-week period.

A Lawrence woman is facing a felony mistreatment charge after a dog was left in a vehicle outside Lambeau Field for three hours. The dog died.

Wisconsin has a Good Samaritan law that allows people to act when they see an animal in distress. The law says citizens should first call 911. They should also try to find the owner and check to see if the vehicle is locked.

If the citizen feels the dog is in danger, they can break a window.

The key for them is knowing the signs that an animal is in distress.

"Animals tend to seize. They lose body function. they might urinate, defecate. Their gums are going to be bright red. They're going to be panting heavily, barking, whining, crying," says Green Bay Humane Officer Mallory Meves.