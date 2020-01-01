Green Bay high school counselor placed on leave amid police investigation

A Green Bay Southwest High School counselor has been placed on administrative leave amid an "active police investigation," according to the district.

On Dec. 31, the Green Bay Area School District says it was informed about "potential inappropriate conduct" by Southwest counselor Todd Naze.

"As this is an active police investigation, the District is unable to share any additional information at this time," reads a statement from the district.

The Brown County Inmate lookup website says Naze was booked in jail Dec. 31 on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Intimidate Witness, Invade Privacy - Use Surveillance Device, and Capture an Image of Nudity.

Naze was placed on unpaid administrative leave starting Jan. 1.

Read WBAY's original story