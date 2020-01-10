Green Bay area billboards take aim at Seahawks coach

It's a sign, literally, that the playoffs are in Titletown.

Drivers and pedestrians may notice a billboard design in the Green Bay area taking a shot at Seattle Seahawks' coach, Pete Carroll, who is known for chewing gum on the sidelines at games.

The design, created by Lamar Advertising, can be seen from a number of electronic billboards in the area, including from the Mason St. Bridge, I-72 and Lombardi Ave.

Blayne Belter of Lamar Advertising says he doesn't think Carroll will be offended by the design.

“Nah - he seems like a good natured guy :) The gum may be offended though,” Belter said in an email.

The Packers will take on the Seahawks at Lambeau Field this Sunday at 5:40 p.m. on FOX 11. FOX 11's special pregame show starts at 4:30 p.m.

Lamar Advertising will also be posting “Loud Crowd” messages to help encourage fans to make noise in Sunday’s playoff game.