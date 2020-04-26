Green Bay beef production facility temporarily closing over coronavirus

The JBS beef plant in Green Bay will close temporarily over coronavirus concerns.

JBS announced the temporary voluntary closure Sunday. According to JBS, the Green Bay facility employs more than 1,200 people feeds nearly 3.2 million Americans every day.

Earlier this week, the company confirmed at least 147 of the workers at that plant had tested positive for the virus. At least 776 cases of the virus were confirmed in Brown County as of Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The company says the Green Bay facility is the fourth JBS USA plant to temporarily close over coronavirus. Of the four plants to close, the release notes two have since re-opened. JBS says it operates more than 60 meat, poultry and prepared foods facilities across the country.

JBS says it made the decision to close in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Brown County Health and Human Services Department - Public Health Division. On Sunday, Shannon Grassl, President of JBS USA Regional Beef, stated in a release they believe a temporary closure is the most aggressive action they can take to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Late Thursday afternoon, JBS told our sister station in Green Bay it wouldn't operate a plant if it didn't think it was safe or if there weren't enough workers to operate safely. The company said on Thursday the Green Bay plant was operating at a reduced production capacity.

JBS' full statement from Thursday:

We will not operate a facility if we do not believe it is safe or if absenteeism levels result in our inability to safely operate. The health and safety of our team members remains our number one priority. The Green Bay facility is open and operational, though production capacity has been reduced.

Company officials say they have adopted multiple safety measures at their facilities to prevent the coronavirus from entering its workplaces and support team members, including the following:

-Temperature testing all team members before entering facilities, including the use of hands-free thermometers and thermal imaging testing technology

-Providing extra personal protective equipment, which are required to be worn at all times

-Promoting physical distancing by staggering starts, shifts and breaks, and increasing spacing in cafeterias, break and locker rooms, including plexiglass dividers

-Increasing sanitation and disinfection efforts, including whole facility deep-cleaning every day

-Hiring staff dedicated to continuously clean facilities, including common areas

-Removing vulnerable populations from facilities, offering full pay and benefits

Requiring sick team members to stay home from work

-Waiving short-term disability waiting periods

-Relaxing attendance policies so people don't come to work sick

-Providing free 100% preventative care to all team members enrolled in the company's health plan

-Offering free LiveHealth Online services for team members enrolled in the company's health plan that allow for virtual doctor visits at no cost

-Educating and encouraging team members to practice social distancing at home and in the community outside of work

-Restricting access to facilities and not allowing visitors