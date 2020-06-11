Green Bay birthday girl decides to give the gifts, not receive them

A Green Bay girl celebrated her birthday by giving back to kids in the community.

Seven-year-old Ani Jacobson donated her birthday money to Howe Community Resource Center.

While kids Ani's age normally think about things they can get for their birthday, Ani thought about what she could do for others.

"I know how I feel when I get birthday presents, so I want other people to feel how I feel," Ani Jacobson said.

For her birthday, she asked family and friends for money she could donate to the Howe Community Resource Center.

"Majority of these families are lower income, so what we do every summer is we have a birthday party for kids in our program," Howe Community Resource Center Development Director Valerie George said. "We have cake, we take them to Bay Beach, they get presents and it's a really exciting time."

The $575 Ani raised will be used to buy the birthday gifts for kids in the program.

"The kids love it," Howe Community Resource Center Parent Educator Katey Heiser said. "The kids get so excited that we're able to give them presents and it's just awesome to see their reaction when they open the present and it's something that they want or it's something that they're really interested in."

Because of COVID-19 health concerns, there will be a drive-by birthday party for kids to pick up their gifts.

Ani will be there to help pass them out.

"I started at $82 and then I went to $575," Jacobson said.