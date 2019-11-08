Green Bay girl shoots two bucks with one arrow in Door County

A 14-year-old Green Bay girl had the shot of a lifetime recently while deer hunting just north of Sturgeon Bay. She shot two bucks with just one arrow.

“I did not think I got both of them at first,” said Matiah Christensen, an eighth grade student at St. Bernard Catholic School. “I was like in shock.”

One of the deer, Christensen initially wanted nothing to do with.

“A 3-pointer walked out and we were like 'OK, it's a buck, but it's really small,'” said Christensen. “So, we waited for it to go by.”

More than an hour later, it returned with a few does and an eight-point buck.

“When I had it in aim, I shot and we didn't know if I hit anything because they all ran in different directions,” said Christensen.

Christensen followed a blood trail, only to find the three-pointer she had passed up.

“I was like disappointed because I didn't want to shoot that and that would have been an awful shot if I missed the eight-pointer and got the three-pointer because it was not even close,” said Christensen.

Finding another blood trail, in the opposite direction, Christensen found what she was looking for.

“There was a long blood trail so we figured it must have went through the eight-pointer and deflected off a rib and sliced the three-pointer's neck,” said Christensen.

“You had to see it to believe it,” said John Christensen, Matiah’s father. “You can see how it happened -- and that is two more bucks than I ever shot in my life.”

“People are saying like you hit your peak pretty young and I don't think you're going to be able to top that and stuff, but I'll still keep hunting,” said Matiah.

With just one tag, Christensen kept the eight-pointer. The state Department of Natural Resources let her keep the antlers from the three-pointer and she plans to display both with the arrow she used.