Green Bay man sentenced for slashing girlfriend's neck

A man convicted of slashing his girlfriend’s neck was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Pedro Hernandez, 26, previously pleaded no contest to attempted homicide for the Sept. 16, 2018 event.

He was placed on extended supervision for five years at the Sept. 5 sentencing hearing.

Hernandez filed notice Wednesday he plans to appeal.

Hernandez cut his girlfriend's neck with a box cutter while the two were driving. The couple’s two young children were in the backseat at the time, according to the criminal complaint.