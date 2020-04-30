Green Bay mother charged after her child was found decomposed in her truck

A Green Bay mother was charged Thursday after police found her disabled five-year-old child dead inside the trunk of her car.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, Sagal Hussein, 25 years old, is facing nine charges, including Chronic Neglect of a Child; Move/Hide/Bury Corpse of Child; Neglecting a Child; and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

The complaint states that deputies were called to a home in the Green Bay suburb of Howard, for a welfare check on two children who were seen alone outside. Police then called Hussein, the mother of of the children, as well as Child Protective Services.

Child Protective Services soon discovered that Hussein is the mother of a third child, who had apparently disappeared. Hussein insisted to law enforcement that the missing child was living with his father, but that turned out to be false, according to the complaint.

Officers eventually searched Hussein's home, via a search warrant, and found Hussein's car at a friend's house.

That car was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison, where investigators found the decomposed remains of a child in a duffel bag, according to the complaint.

The Dane County Medical Examiner concluded that the child had been dead for months before he was found in the trunk.

Hussein told investigators the boy had cerebral palsy and epilepsy, and had stopped taking medication and started taking CBD oil for his conditions, the complaint states.

After the boy's death, his father traveled from California to Green Bay, and told police officers that he was the primary care provider for the kids when he was with them.

In January 2019, he said he "became fed up with Sagal and not helping care for the kids." That's when he moved to California, NBC15 sister station WBAY reports from Green Bay.

Hussein is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.