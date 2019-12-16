Green Bay police department welcomes first female Hispanic officer

Among the four Green Bay police officers sworn in Monday, one is considered a trailblazer.

Officer Karen Pineda is the Green Bay Police Department's first female Hispanic officer.

During the swearing in ceremony, Pineda said as a former intern of the department, it was her first choice to become an officer for the city of Green Bay because of its "big community, small town feel."

"It’s actually a privilege and an honor. I actually was shocked that I was the first female Hispanic. Coming in to help the Hispanic community I think is going to be a really good opportunity. I know that the Green Bay Police Department does have other Hispanic officers, so it will be great working together with them and trying to build that bridge with the community of Hispanics," Pineda said.

The other three officers sworn in Monday were Officer Rodriguez, Officer Snyder and Officer DeBeck.

Officer Rodriguez was sworn in last year but just returned from a one year deployment in Afghanistan with the Army National Guard.

Officer Snyder had been with the police department for several months but did not have a swearing in ceremony.

Both Officer DeBeck and Officer Pineda were recent graduates of NWTC Regional Police Academy.

Officer DeBeck follows in the footsteps of his great grandfather Harry Bultman who was a Green Bay police officer from 1934 to 1958 and his grandfather David Bultman who was a Green Bay firefighter from 1966 to 1992.