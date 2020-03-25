Green Bay sues over April 7 election

The City of Green Bay has filed a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers and other state officials to delay the April 7 spring election and move voting to mailed ballots due to concerns about spreading the new coronavirus.

WLUK-TV reports the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court asks a judge to order state officials to mail ballots to all registered voters.

It also asks the judge to extend the deadline for voter registration to May 1 and give local clerks a June 2 deadline for counting mailed ballots.

Gov. Evers has said he would not move the election and has encouraged voters to request absentee ballots online.

Last week, the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic Party asked a federal judge in Madison to extend absentee voting.

COVID-19 has sickened more than 450 people in Wisconsin and killed five.