Green Bay woman kidnapped at gunpoint by ex-boyfriend

Green Bay Police are searching for a woman who was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend early Tuesday.

Luis Cardona kidnapped Babette Caraballo at gunpoint from Hansen's Frozen Foods, 930 Goddard Way. Caraballo works at the business.

Police say the abduction happened at 4:41 a.m.

Cardona put Caraballo in a black SUV and left the scene. The license plate on the SUV is unknown at this time. Police are investigating if this is a rental vehicle. If you have any information, call 911 immediately.

"Police have had previous contacts with Luis and Babette in domestic violence reports," reads a statement from police.

This is the second known time that Cardona has abducted Caraballo, according to police. In October, Action 2 News reported on Cardona's arrest for Kidnapping-Domestic Abuse; False Imprisonment-Domestic Abuse; and Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse.

On Oct. 18, Cardona was waiting for Caraballo at her work and abducted her, police say. After a six-hour long ordeal, police located Cardona and the victim in Green Bay.

Caraballo said she had broken off the relationship about a year ago, but Cardona would not leave her alone.

During the abduction, the former couple's child called and begged Cardona, "please bring mom back and don't hurt her."

Caraballo said Cardona held her against her will for six hours. She said she was worried and afraid he was going to kill her.

On Oct. 21, charges were filed against Cardona and bond was set at $10,000. Cardona was released on signature bond that day. Cardona was ordered to have no contact with Babette or her place of employment.

Cardona was scheduled to appear in Brown County Court Nov. 19 for an arraignment hearing.

Online court records show a Domestic Abuse Restraining Order was filed against Cardona on Oct. 25 and granted by the court.