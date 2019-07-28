Officials searching for plane in Green Co. after FAA reports plane down in Dane Co.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported a plane went down in the Town of Perry Sunday morning.

The aircraft was reported to have went down near the Cardinal Ridge Airport at 650 Perry Center Rd. at 10:08 a.m., according to Dane County Dispatch.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies traced a signal from the FAA to a property owner at Perry Center Road. Officials confirmed the residents' undamaged aircraft was not sending the signal. There are no signs of a crashed plane at this time, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office

The Dane County Sheriff's Office, the Mt. Horeb Fire Department and emergency crews were sent to the scene. The Town of Perry is roughly 12 miles south of Mt. Horeb.

There are no reported injuries at this time. MedFlight was initially held off, but was eventually called to assist with searching for the source of the signal.

Officials are still attempting to locate the plane sending the signal in Green County. MedFlight will check coordinates received from Green County deputies Sunday afternoon.

Officials have left the scene in the Town of Perry. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.