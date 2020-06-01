Green Co. Sheriff releases name of motorcyclist killed in 3-vehicle crash

A 23-year-old Brodhead man died over the weekend when his motorcycle collided with two other vehicles on a Green County highway.

According to the Green Co. Sheriff's Office, Devin Manley was heading south on STH 104 around 12:30 p.m. when his Kawasaki motorcycle collided with an oncoming Chevrolet pickup that was turning left onto English Settlement Road, throwing him from the bike. Both Manley and motorcycle were then struck by another vehicle that had been behind the pickup.

Manley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver of the pickup, Dyersville, Iowa-resident Kevin Kienzle, nor the driver of the Ford Edge behind it, Heather Adams, of Brooklyn, were injured in the wreck, the Sheriff's Office stated.

The wreck forced the closure of State Highway 104 for several hours as deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers conducted their investigation.