Green Co. shelter rescues dogs from severe weather events in southern US

Green County is welcoming dogs of all shapes, sizes, and of different states.

“We have a community of people who really want to adopt and rescue a dog,” said Jennifer Wright of the Green County Humane Society. “So to do that, we’ve actually been transferring in dogs from the south.”

So far in 2019, over 174 dogs have been transferred to Monroe. Most recently, 15 dogs were brought in from South Carolina where their previous shelter was affected by Hurricane Dorian.

“They were all situated in shelters along the coastline of South Carolina where they knew that that hurricane was going to come and cause a lot of flooding,” Wright explained.

Next week, the Green County Humane Society will receive dogs rescued from the flooding in Houston, Texas.

“A lot of the animals that we take are going to be coming from areas of natural disaster,” said Wright.

Either by stray or dogs who are surrendered, the humane society receives about 150 dogs locally each year.

But Wright says more than half of them are returned to their owners fairly quickly.

“So to be able to adopt those all out and say we need more dogs and to be able to bring in almost 200 dogs from the south is pretty incredible,” Wright added. “We’re really excited to share that.”

Many of the transfer dogs are mixed breeds and fairly young.

If you’re interested in adopting, the Green County Humane Society is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information, head to their website.

