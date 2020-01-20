Sheriff: Green Co. woman crashes car while drunk, threatens to kill officer

A Monroe woman is behind bars after allegedly driving while intoxicated, crashing her car and threatening to kill a law enforcement officer in Green County.

The Sheriff’s Office says Jacquilyn H. Rowley, 26, was driving along W2000 block of STH 11 in the Town of Spring Grove on Sunday when she lost control of her vehicle.

Rowley drove across the shoulder of the highway, into a ditch and down a steep embankment. Her car became stuck in another ditch, the Sherif’s Office says.

Rowley nor the passenger in the car were injured.

When law enforcement arrived, deputies arrested Rowley for driving under the influence, and then brought her to the emergency room.

It was at the emergency room when Rowley threatened to kill an officer.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rowley was arrested on criminal charges of Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony), Disorderly Conduct and Obstructing an Officer. She was cited for Failure to Keep Vehicle under Control.

