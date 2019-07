Green Lake County officials are working to fix a 911 outage caused by a fiber optic line that was cut.

According to the Green County Sheriff's Office, the county and surrounding communities are experiencing problems. Landlines may work, but authorities recommend calling the Fond du Lac County Dispatch Center at 920-929-3390.

The sheriff's office states the outage could continue for the next few hours, and it is unknown when service will return to normal.