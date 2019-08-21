Green-bay area school builds place for students of all abilities to play together

A specially designed playground is bringing students of all abilities together at a local elementary school.

Bay Harbor Elementary School in Suamico, just north of Green Bay, held a ribbon cutting for its new inclusive playground Wednesday.

The wheelchair accessible playground features ramps and rubber flooring.

The school says this playground is important because Bay Harbor is also home to the district's Early Childhood Special Education program that serves students with physical and intellectual disabilities.

Early childhood special education teacher, Jackie Kordasiewicz, says this project shows how the district is invested in inclusion and making sure that together is better.

"To be a student, who you know, you’re included in the classroom inside those school walls and then to come outside and kind of have to sit on the sidelines isn’t very fun, so now that we have this equipment, they’re able to be with their peers, they’re able to use those social skills, the language skills that we’re building, and be together to have fun just like any child," Kordasiewicz.

Kordasiewicz says the playground is open to the public.