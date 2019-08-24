Greenbush Bakery relocates to new Regent Street address

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A local bakery announced a new location for their store in Madison to open later in August.

Greenbush Bakery will have the grand opening of their relocated store at 1402 Regent St. on Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 6 a.m., according to the Greenbush Bakery Instagram page.

The new location is located just a block down from the current 1305 Regent St. location, in the storefront of the Regent Apartments directly across from Sconnie Bar on Regent Street.

There is street parking available out in front of the new location, and eight designated Greenbush customer parking spots available in the back parking lot of the Regent Apartments. The store will have the same hours currently in place at the current location.

Sunday, Aug. 25 will be the last day the 1305 Regent St. location will be open. The store will be open until 1 p.m. or until Greenbush has sold out, according to the Instagram post.

The 1305 Regent St. location will be shut down on Monday Aug. 26 and Tuesday, Aug. 27 to move over equipment and get all set up.

