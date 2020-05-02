Grim Reaper visits Florida beaches to protest reopening during pandemic

While most Floridians hitting the newly reopened beaches are trading sweatpants for shorts and swimsuits, one man is donning his black robe and scythe as The Grim Reaper.

Daniel Uhlfelder, an attorney, is haunting Florida beaches dressed as Death for what he says is a protest against their reopening, which he says is premature.

Uhlfelder is a advocate for public beach access in the state. Allowing anyone on the beach during the pandemic is a mistake, he says, one that could but the whole community in danger.

"We aren't at the point now where we have enough testing, enough data, enough preparation for what's going to be coming to our state from all over the world from this pandemic," the lawyer told CNN.

With his scythe in hand, Uhlfelder traveled to beaches around Walton County, Florida, that have reopened ahead of the state's planned May 4 reopening.

"Phase One" of the reopening will allow restaurants and retailers to open at 25 percent capacity. Bars, salons and gyms will stay closed for now.

The beaches he visited Friday were "very crowded," he said.