Grinches vandalize Beaver Dam holiday lights

Holiday light displays were knocked down, broken, and destroyed in Beaver Dam, but Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said it will not keep them down.

“Unfortunately, some of the lights will not be able to be repaired, but the light show will go on and we will not let this senseless vandalism ruin our holiday spirit,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt was notified Thursday morning by the Beaver Dam Police Department of the vandalism at Swan Park. The light display is operated by the Beaver Dam Rotary Club, which Schmidt is a chair of the Rotary Lights Committee.

Schmidt said several of the light displays, trees, and newly created gingerbread house were damaged as those responsible used stolen golf carts in the park.

Schmidt said $3,000 in damage was caused, and members of the Rotary Club, including Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, will make repairs and the lights will go on Thursday evening.

Schmidt asks if anyone has information on the vandalism to call Beaver Dam Police at 920-887-4612.

It is the third time that theft or vandalism occurred to the Beaver Dam Rotary Lights display. The sheriff said the Rotary Club is hoping to install security cameras and Wi-Fi at the park and is asking for donations to help fund the system.

Donations to help replace the damaged items can be made out and sent to:

