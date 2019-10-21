Groundbreaking ceremony for Madison Youth Arts Center

On Monday, crews broke ground on Madison's new Youth Arts Center that will sit off of East Washington Ave and Ingersoll Street.

"We are very exciting to have a space for all children to gather," Madison Youth Players Art Director, Mike Ross said.

Officials with the project say the new center will give youth the opportunities to be part of art activities including music, theater and dance.

The new space will feature 12 rehearsal studios, two dance studios as well as a production and costume shop.

