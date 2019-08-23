Group of teens in custody after police chase in stolen car

A group of teens are in custody after a brief police chase in a stolen vehicle in Columbia County Friday.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a 13-year-old believed to be driving a stolen 2017 Ford Fusion. The teen was being monitored by a GPS device, authorities say.

After the teen refused to pull over, deputies briefly chased the car along STH 51 near Portage just before 3 p.m.

After briefly reaching speeds of 95 mph, the teen pulled over to the side of the road.

The Sheriff’s Office says five people occupied the car, including two 13-year-olds and three 14-year-olds. Deputies took all five of them into custody at the scene.

The stolen vehicle remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Names of the juveniles are being withheld.

