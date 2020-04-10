Growing demand for telehealth during pandemic

Telehealth is playing a bigger role in medical care now than ever before.

Pikeville Medical Center is using telehealth services to communicate virtually with patients. This will help patients avoid unnecessary office or hospital visits as a preventive way to help lower the risk for contracting COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is urging you to consider virtual options first when seeking care, especially those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. “Never has the option of telehealth been more critical than at a time when we are asking people to stay home, especially people who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19,” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

Telehealth is have been around for a few years, but recent updates to regulations and higher demand is making for an easier way to get a variety of medical care without leaving home during the pandemic.

Dr. Tom Brazelton, Telehealth Medical Director at UW Health says for years health officials have worked to put a greater emphasis on telehealth but the coronavirus crisis has sped up that process.

"We knew we needed to keep patients from coming in. We needed to allow them to stay in place and care for them still," said Dr. Brazelton.

If a patient is not feeling well, they are encouraged to reach out virtually, typically by phone first.

The person on the other end will ask some questions and help determine if further analysis is needed. “If you literally can’t get out of bed we would say call 911,” said Brazelton. If the issue is something that can be handled at home, the health care provider can give some advice on medications or how much fluids you need to take, or instruction you to take your temperature or send photos if needed. If necessary, video conferencing with a doctor can be arranged if a phone call isn’t enough.

But how are hospitals keeping up with the demand for virtual care? “We have not seen the surge yet, I think that's still to come," said Brazelton. He says UW Health monitors the hospitals capacity for telehealth daily and has been making adjustments as needed to prevent patients from having to deal with delays.

In the last few weeks, staffing and system capacity has been expanded to meet demand. Staffing has increased from 40 hours a week to 100 hours a week. “The other 156 hours a week we're staffed by a national group of physicians," said Brazelton. Many health providers have gone virtual. From eye care to dental care, there are options for you.

Telehealth is now available for Beloit Health System providers. Providers will be able to use everyday health-related services and information via electronic information and telecommunication technologies to effectively communicate with telehealth patients. “By offering this important service, a greater number of people, especially the older generation, will be able to access more healthcare needs from home, alleviating the worry of putting themselves or others at risk during the Covid-19 event. We are grateful to those who have made these actions possible, and our hope is that many will take advantage of these options,” commented Roger Kapoor, MD, CMO, Senior Vice President. Call 800-303-5770 for prescreening.

Stanton Optical has switched to virtual eye care at 119 participating locations across the nation. All retail stores that do not offer telehealth services will be closed temporarily.

Teledentistry is also available to local residents at First Choice Dental. Danielle Turner, Director of Operations says teledentistry can happen a couple different ways. “One way is through two-way, real-time interactive communication. If you had a tooth problem, you and a dentist could talk through your symptoms via video conference. You could show the dentist which tooth is giving you problems, and once you talked it through, the dentist would be able to determine whether you are experiencing a true dental emergency. If you are, the dentist would get you scheduled to come into one of our clinics to be seen in person,” she said.

At the William S. Middleton Memorial Veteran’s Hospital, providers are now trained to provide telehealth servicesto a Veteran’s home or Non-VA setting using VA Video Connect.

Capitol Physical Therapy in Madison is part of a pilot project using Microsoft’s TEAMS platform to schedule virtual visits and free assessments and online sessions with patients. The virtual visits offer postponed surgery prehab including functional strategies to cope until surgery, assessments for new patients experiencing regular aches, pains, strains, sprains, and monitoring for existing patients

If you're not sure if your healthcare provider offers telehealth services, inquire with them for details.