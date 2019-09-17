Gun pointed at woman during morning commute on the Beltline Highway

Madison police officers are looking for a man and a black Mitsubishi after he pointed a gun at a woman during the morning rush-hour on the Beltline Highway.

Joel DeSpain, Public Information Officer for the Madison Police Department, said the 28-year-old woman was driving westbound on the Beltline Highway near Verona Road at 7:15 a.m. She noticed a man driving erratically.

DeSpain said at some point, due to congestion, she passed him. He then came up alongside her car, and pointed a gun at her. She described the driver as an African-American man in his early 20s with dreadlocks. He was driving a black Mitsubishi with temporary plates.