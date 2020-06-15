Gunfire erupts early Sunday morning on Madison's near east side

The Madison Police Department received multiple 911 calls early Sunday morning after several people in a neighborhood on the near west side heard gun fire.

"I heard bang, bang, bang," one 50-year-old woman who lives in the area told investigators. As the shots rang out, she dropped to the floor, worried about getting hit before calling police, she continued.

According to the Madison Police Department's incident report, "a volley of shots" went off shortly before 3 a.m. near the intersection of Kent Lane and Rimrock Road. Officers recovered multiple shell casings and noted that they came from two different caliber weapons.

One witness told investigators a man was yelling near a beige Buick right before the gunfire erupted.

No injuries were reported and officers have not found any damage in the area.