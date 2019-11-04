Gunman forces his way into Madison apartment

Police said a man with a gun forced his way into a Madison apartment in the middle of the night, before robbing the victims of several valuable items.

A resident of the Britta Drive apartment -- near the Beltline and Verona Road -- responded to a knock at the door around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. That's when a gunman pushed his way in and demanded "everything."

Police said the man fled with cash, a cell phone and a television.

Victims described the robber as a black man, wearing all black clothing and a red bandana over his face. Police said he has a lighter complexion, a thin build and is between 5'7" and 5'11".