A woman was pushed down and robbed at gunpoint on Madison’s Southeast Side early Sunday morning, said police.

The 35-year-old woman said she was in the parking lot of Reverend Jim’s Roadhouse on Millpond Road around 3 a.m. when a gunman pushed her down.

Police said her purse and her Enterprise rental car, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, was stolen. She was not injured.

The woman said the man had an accomplice that drove away in a different car.