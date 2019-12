Gunshots were reportedly fired Monday morning inside a high school school just west of Milwaukee.

Fox6News reports Waukesha School District officials confirmed that the shots were fired at Waukesha South High School.

Officials have not said, however, if anyone was injured in the incident.

The school is currently on lockdown, as is nearby Whittier Elementary School.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will have updates as soon as they become available.