Gunshots fired in south Madison, police investigating

Police are investigating after gunshots were fired in south Madison early Monday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to Churchill Drive near Leopold Elementary School just after 1 a.m. for several calls about shots being fired.

When they got to the scene, police found over 10 shell casings in the road from different kinds of guns. One car on the street was hit, but no one was injured.

Some in the neighborhood told officers that they saw a dark-colored sedan driving away from the scene.

If anyone has information about this shooting please contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.