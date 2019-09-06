Gwen Jorgensen, Joe Thomas among class of new UW Athletic Hall of Fame

Wisconsin Athletics held it's Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday, welcoming in 12 new inductees.

It is a well-rounded class filled with athletes from the swim team, track, football, and special services.

"It is great being back here. It is bringing back all the memories," Olympic gold medalist Gwen Jorgensen said. "I will never get back that time and it's something that was so precious to me. I joined, then I immediately had fifty friends through the athletic community, and they are some of my best friends to this day."

Jorgensen is one of the twelve new inductees.

Full list:

Donovan Bergstrom (XC, Track & Field)

Pat Christenson (Wrestling)

Elzie Higginbottom (Track & Field)

Bill Howard (Men's Hockey)

Trent Jackson (Men's Basketball)

Gwen Jorgensen (XC, Track & Field, Swimming)

Jim Kalscheur (Special Service)

Kelly Kennedy Saurer (Volleyball)

Otto Puls (Special Service)

Joe Thomas (Football)

Jessie Vetter McConnell (Women's Hockey)

Ben Walter (Golf)

Former NFL/Badger offensive tackle, Joe Thomas said it's surreal to see his name on the wall. He cherishes all the good times with his teammates, and misses being out of the field with them.

"Beating Ohio State in the rain, all the way to being undefeated in this stadium my senior year." Thomas says,"It was a lot of special memories."