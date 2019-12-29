Gymnastic coach remembers 13-year-old Hawaii crash victim

13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon was a gymnast at Gymfiniity in Fitchburg since 2011.

J. Orkowski, Gymfinity Owner and head coach said everyone at the gym is devastated and heartbroken.

"The last time I saw her she was heading out. I think her mom or her dad picked her up and I said 'see ya Joci' and that was it," Orkowski said.

He said he had no idea those three words would be the last he'd say to Gannon.

"She was a hard worker. She was going after skills, but she had fun doing it. She wasn't an "all work no play" type of person,” he said.

Orkowski said she was a high-level gymnast with a contagious smile and a heart full of gold.

"All of her teammates would all have different stories about how fun she was and traveling to meets with her. The coaches loved working with her very responsive. Very coachable. So yeah it will take some time to heal that wound," he said.

Gannon was on the gymnastics team and took additional tumbling lessons to stay sharp.

She spent the majority of her life in the gym. Orkowski said she had a bright future as a leader.

"She's younger, but kind of emerging as a team leader. A personality that comes to the front," he said.

In his 40 years of coaching, he said he’s never experienced a team loss like this one. Support has poured in from families and even a former coach who's now teaching in Africa.

"She contacted me via email and said 'do you want me to come home because I'll come home and mourn with you' and that's pretty cool," he said. “There's a relationship between a coach and a gymnast. We spend a lot of time together. Sometimes more time with them during a course of a week more than they do with their parents. You do it out of the love and respect for these kids.”

A bond between a coach and a gymnast is now broken, but Orkowski said the gym plans to make sure she's honored and never forgotten.

“She was on the planet for too short, but maybe we can remember her for a much longer time," he said.

The gymnasts will come back from holiday break Dec. 30. Orkowski said there will be support staff on hand for anyone who needs it.

