HAPPENING NOW: Police investigate shots fired on Madison's west side

Police are responding to a shots fired incident on Madison's west side.

A call came in for the incident at 2:32 p.m. on Saturday, in the 1900 block of McKenna Boulevard near Raymond Road.

Investigators found evidence of shots fired upon arrival. They are currently investigating.

NBC15 crews on the scene report multiple agencies are responding, including the Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department. Four squad cars are on scene, along with a firetruck and ambulance.

One apartment building is blocked off with caution tape. Officials will not let renters back into their apartments at this time.

No roads are blocked in the area, but an ambulance is blocking part of one lane.

Officials say the scene is still active, and ask that people avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information comes in to the NBC15 newsroom.