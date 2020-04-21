HHS: Wis. to receive over $16 million to support older adults and people with disabilities

Wisconsin is set to receive more than $16 million in grants from the CARES Act to support older adults and people with disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a total of $955 million in grants from the Administration for Community Living (ACL) to fund home-delivered meals, care services in the home, respite care and other support to families and caregivers, information about and referral to supports, and more.

The grants are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. The CARES Act provides supplemental funding for organizations, such as Area Agencies on Aging, Centers for Independent Living, senior centers, faith-based organizations, and other nonprofits.

"The nearly $1 billion in new funds will help communities support older adults and people of all ages with disabilities in staying healthy, safe, and independent during the COVID-19 pandemic," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. "The new funding secured by President Trump from Congress is a historic boost to programs that support community living for all people, representing an increase of over 40 percent in this year’s funding for ACL’s programs."

The CARES Act funding to Wisconsin includes:



$3,638,111 for Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), which will help greater numbers of older adults shelter in place to minimize their exposure to COVID-19.



$8,731,467 for home-delivered meals for older adults.



$1,256,030 for Centers for Independent Living to provide direct and immediate support and services to individuals with disabilities who are experiencing disruptions to their independent, community-based living due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



$725,520 for nutrition and related services for Native American Programs distributed to tribal organizations located in the state to help provide meals and supportive services directly to Native American elders.



$1,776,843 for the National Family Caregiver Support Program to expand a range of services that help family and informal caregivers provide support for their loved ones at home.



$363,811 to support State Long-term Care Ombudsman programs in providing consumer advocacy services for residents of long-term care facilities across the country.

Additionally, $50 million for Aging and Disability Resource Centers (ADRCs) will be divided among and distributed to states and territories by the end of April.

