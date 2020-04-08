HHS awards $14M to Wis. in response to COVID-19

Several health care centers in Wisconsin were awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Health center awardees in Wisconsin may use these funds to help their communities detect coronavirus; prevent, diagnose, and treat COVID-19; and maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels to address this public health emergency," according to a release on Wednesday morning.

Through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), $14,015,705 in funding has been awarded to 16 health centers in Wisconsin.

Visit here to find the health center closest to you.

“This new funding secured by President Trump will help our community health centers continue the work they’re doing on the ground against the coronavirus,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said. “HRSA-funded health centers are already playing a critical role by delivering essential services, serving as community testing and screening sites, and alleviating burdens on our nation’s emergency rooms and hospitals. HHS will continue bringing every resource we have to support heroic healthcare workers across the diverse settings health centers serve, from our cities to our rural towns.”

On Friday, March 27, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, into law. HRSA is making these health center investments available.