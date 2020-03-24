HHS awards Wis. $1M to boost COVID-19 response

More than $1 million dollars in funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), to health centers in Wisconsin stemming from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The $1,085,858 to 16 health centers through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) was announced on Tuesday, according to a release.

The funding supports health centers across the country in their emergency planning and response efforts.

"Recognizing the urgency of the situation, and the important role health centers play in their communities, HHS is making funding for health center recipients in Wisconsin available immediately," according to the release.

The awards will give health centers the flexibility to meet the evolving COVID-19 needs in their respective communities including but not limited to, expanding COVID-19 screening and testing capacity, purchasing supplies such a personal protective equipment (PPE) and providing safety education.

“HRSA-funded health centers provide high-quality primary care services to 28 million people in the United States. That is 1 in 12 people nationwide. These grantees operate 13,000 service delivery sites that are lifelines to services and networks of resources in their communities every day, and especially during a crisis,” HRSA Administrator Tom Engels said. “HRSA-funded health centers will receive this funding as quickly as possible so they can maintain their ability to deliver quality primary health care services to their patients while responding to developing needs in their communities.”