U.S. Highway 51 is closed in both directions near McFarland Thursday morning.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred around 9:10 a.m. between Mahoney Road and Dyreson Road.

The sheriff's office said the crash involved injuries. They did not release how many vehicles were involved or the severity of the injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.