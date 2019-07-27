Habitat for Humanity build in downtown Madison

A beautiful day outside, and an even more beautiful day to lend a hand.

That’s what dozens of volunteers did Saturday morning off the Capitol Square, building a home for Habitat for Humanity.

Volunteers were hard at work putting together walls and piecing together the home.

Those receiving the house say they’re thrilled to have the support of Dane County.

“That doesn't surprise me that Madison, I've always had this good feeling in Madison because there is wonderful people here,” says Mohammed Gamhioun, who is receiving a Habitat for Humanity home. “The house is home. It’s half of our life, or more, we’re going to spend in this house. So to have your own house is better than to just rent all your life.”

Habitat for Humanity has three projects in the greater Madison area: one on the north side, one in Fitchburg and another in Sun Prairie.

NBC15 staff lent a hand at Saturday’s build. Morning show anchor Tim Elliott, morning show reporter Amelia Jones and weekend anchor Sierra Gillespie all stopped by to volunteer.

