Habitat for Humanity defers homeowner mortgages amid Safer at Home initiative

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, construction has come to a halt on Dane County Habitat for Humanity homes. Meantime, more than 200 Dane County families already live in Habitat-built homes, and are now struggling to pay their mortgages.

“It’s been a dream of theirs to own their own homes, and then to only lose it because they haven’t been able to keep up with their mortgage payments because of something totally out of their control,” says Valerie Renk, CEO of Dane County Habitat for Humanity.

Renk says 2020 was supposed to be focused on finishing the 300th Habitat for Humanity home in Dane County. Instead, the organization is focused on finding a solution for homeowners in trouble.

“Many people don’t realize we don’t just build homes, we also provide mortgages. So now these families are in their homes for so many years, and so many of them are losing their jobs or having their hours cut, as a lot of people are,” Renk tells NBC15 News via a phone interview.

In an effort to curb the problem, Habitat for Humanity and its partnering banks and credit unions have deferred the May payment for current homeowners.

Habitat for Humanity has also started a fundraiser for families in need of mortgage assistance. So far, $20,000 has been raised.

“Mortgage deferral is never exciting and fun to talk about. But the reality is, having a home to be in right now is more important than ever,” Renk says. “How can you isolate and stay safe, if you don’t have a safe, stable home to be in?”

If Habitat for Humanity collects enough money, Renk says the deferral program could last into June’s mortgage payment.

Click here to donate or learn more about the Habitat for Humanity fundraiser.

As for construction on future Habitat for Humanity homes, Renk says the situation is still very fluid. After the Safer at Home initiative has expired, the organization will reevaluate the situation before asking volunteers to come back to work.

Renk says up to 15 Habitat for Humanity homes are built annually, but this year that deadline may not be met. Still, she says the organization has not forgotten about future homeowners.

