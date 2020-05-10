Habitat for Humanity serving Sauk Co. area cautiously continues home build to help mother of three

With social distancing and safety in mind, representatives with Habitat for Humanity Wisconsin River Area say they are keeping construction active on a home for a mother of three.

In Portage, volunteers are working on a new build for Jade Lloyd and her family.

“Me being a single mom working two jobs with three kids, it wasn’t realistic financially or time wise for me to be able to buy any of the homes that were on the market and be able to rehab or finish any of those things to make it a safe place for my kids to be,” she said.

Lloyd said she first got involved with Habitat for Humanity by going through its free financial coaching program, but then applied for her own home. She said she currently lives in Marquette County and commutes back and forth often several times a day. Her children also go to school in the Portage area.

“It was a relief to know there was a program out there that would provide something like that for my kids, because honestly it is leaps and bounds from what I thought my kids and I would ever have. I was really settled that we are just going to have to live somewhere that has a roof and four walls,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd said they broke ground on the home in March, and usually finish up builds within a year. However, she said she is unsure if COVID-19 will slow down the process.

Habitat for Humanity Wisconsin River Area Executive Director Morgan Pfaff said the project is moving ahead, but with very limited volunteers.

“We're continuing to build using every precaution and limited volunteer participation in hopes we can safely reach a point where we can have volunteer groups participate in the near future,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states helping families in need of affordable housing.

