Hacked road sign tells Kentucky drivers to ‘send nudes’

A roadside sign in Whitley County, Kentucky asked drivers for a pretty personal request.

The sign on Highway 92 East told people to “send nudes,” according to Lexington television station WKYT.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet confirmed the sign was hacked Thursday, but not before WKYT viewer Sarah Berry was able so snap a photo.

A contractor on the project turned off the board and changed the message.

Officials said the sign belonged to the contractor and not the state.

They said it was password-protected, and someone was able to get past that and change the message.