Hair salon counts down to reopen, new workflow included

A Madison hair salon makes changes to its workflow, following the governor’s guidelines to get the state back to work.

Since closing her doors in March, Studio Z owner Karen Zauft says she has been juggling finances, as well as the anxiety of her staff at home.

Small business owners like Zauft are weeks away from reopening their shops, with the Safer at Home order set to lift on May 26.

Governor Tony Evers said in a press conference Friday, “The bottom line is people have to feel comfortable and confident in their health and their safety,” he said. “Those people are also customers and consumers. They're also workers.”

In response to the Badger Bounce Back plan, Zauft said, “I think he set good guidelines as for how to open and how to open safely, [giving] sanitation, disinfection principles to follow.”

Getting closer to reopen, Zauft says her staff will be running through a new workflow, working to make it a new habit. Customers can expect to be spaced farther apart.

She further explained, “Your gown will be new. You'll have to wear a face mask. We'll wear a face mask. You won't be near anyone else. We [will] try to stay on the sides and the back of you, and minimally in the front. Some people may choose not to have a blow dry because of air circulation.”

Customers at Studio Z will also wait outside until their chairs are ready. Zauft says there will be longer wait times, as staff have to disinfect between clients.

Studio Z is an NBC15 partner, providing hair and makeup for news staff.

