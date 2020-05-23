Hairstylist worked while symptomatic and exposed 91 people to COVID-19

A hairstylist with COVID-19 may have exposed as many as 91 customers and coworkers after working for eight days in Missouri.

Health officials tell CNN that 84 customers who were exposed received haircuts from a hairstylist at a Great Clips in Springfield-Greene County.

It is still unclear whether the hairstylist tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials say the stylist may have been infected while traveling.

The stylist worked May 12 through Wednesday, health officials said Friday. At the time, businesses like barbershops and hair salons were allowed to operate in Missouri.

"The individual and their clients were wearing face coverings. The 84 clients potentially directly exposed will be notified by the Health Department and be offered testing, as will seven coworkers," the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said in a statement.

"It is the hope of the department that because face coverings were worn throughout this exposure timeline, no additional cases will result," according to the department.

"I'll be honest, I'm very frustrated to be up here today, and maybe more so I'm disappointed," Springfield Greene-County Health Director Clay Goddard told NBC15 News sister station KY3.

Goddard even though everyone was wearing masks, this should not have happened in the first place.

"I think we need to comprehend the consequences of this," Goddard said.