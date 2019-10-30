Hallelujah: It’s the great Alabama ‘Squirrel Revival’

Sometimes the spirit moves in mysterious ways.

A furry friend had slipped into Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and was terrifying some of the parishioners. (Source: Pexels, file photo)

When someone let loose with a scream Sunday from the balcony at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church, the congregation wasn’t quite sure what to make of it.

They soon found out a furry friend had slipped into the church and was terrifying some of the parishioners.

“The scream you heard is because a squirrel came through our stained-glass window in the balcony … and is encouraging our members up there to get a little more … spirited than usual,” said Senior Pastor Bill Brunson with a chuckle from the pulpit.

“I like now that we’re trying to trap it with an offering plate.”

The church posted the whole episode on its Facebook page.

As the pastor explained the situation, someone else let loose with another scream.

“OK, it’s still going on,” Brunson said. “If you have any squirrel capturing skill, please … move to the balcony and assist in the hunt.”

Eventually, the little furball was spirited out the front door of the church and order was restored.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.