Halloween costume party supported by Badger Childhood Cancer Network

A special Halloween treat for kids in remission or undergoing cancer treatment: a Badger Childhood Cancer Network Halloween Party.

It happened at Keva Sports Center in Middleton.

Kids of all ages came in costume to play games and make crafts.

The party is a quarterly event put on by Badger Childhood Cancer Network.

11-year-old cancer survivor Westley Eresman has been coming to these parties since he was diagnosed in 2015.

"I come back every year because this is the place where they help me out when I’m going through hard times. This is where they help me out and I’m proud to come,” he tells NBC15 News. "It means I’m proud to be a cancer survivor, and I’m proud to have these people as family.”

Organizers say some families who have lost loved ones to cancer also came out to support the event.

