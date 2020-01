Musician Halsey will be performing at this year's Summerfest music festival in Milwaukee.

Summerfest announced Halsey's "Manic World" tour is coming to the American Family Amphitheater on July 3rd. The band CHRVCHES will be opening for Halsey.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale January 17th at 10 am. Summefest kicks off June 24th at Henry Maier Festival Park along Lake Michigan.

Halsey, born Ashley Frangipane, is best known for her hit song "Bad at Love"