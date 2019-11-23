Hamilton cast share inside look at hit musical in Madison

Hamilton has arrived in Madison for the fans who have long-awaited its stop at the Overture Center.

The musical is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

Marcos Choi, who plays the role of George Washington, shares his favorite moments on tour with the traveling cast.

The musical is most well-known for its variety of music, which features a blend of hip-hop, jazz, rap, and R&B.

The show runs in Madison from November 19 to December 8 at the Overture Center.