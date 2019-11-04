"Hamilton" ticket lottery in Madison announced

People can take their shot and try to get into a highly-anticipated performance of Hamilton at the Overture Center for the Arts for only $10.

The digital lottery will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Nov. 19 in Madison.

40 tickets will be sold for every performance for $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on Nov 17 for tickets for the Nov. 19 performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance.

How to Enter the Hamilton Lottery





Use the official app for Hamilton , now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.



The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.



Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance via email and SMS.



No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.



Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.



Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.



Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.



Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.



All times listed are in central time zone.

Patrons must be at least 18-years-old, and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Tickets for Hamilton are currently on sale. Patrons can check the official Hamilton channels and Overture.org for late release seats which may become available at short notice.